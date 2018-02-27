Articles Filter

Conbit gets grip on monopiles

New reusable sea fastening system will reduce post-installation waste

Dutch engineering outfit Conbit has designed a reusable sea fastening solution for transporting monopile foundations for installation at offshore wind farms.

The system, called Vickas, can secure tubulars of various diameters and weights of up to 1350 tonnes, the company said.

Conbit said the new system will help reduce the amount of sea fastening that is scrapped after monopile installation work.

“We believe this system will bring cost benefits to the transport and installation contractor and ultimately to the offshore wind farm developer,” Conbit technical director Joop de Fouw said.

