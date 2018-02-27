EEW OSB completes TP century

Teesside fabricator EEW OSB has completed its 100th transition piece, two-and-a-half years after it first started producing the offshore foundations.

The landmark piece recently rolled off the yard's production line and will be fitted out with boat landings and switchgear later this year, the company said.

24 Nov 2017 The latest TP is one of an 86-unit order for Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm off England's Yorkshire coast. The yard said the 100th piece was due for installation this summer.

EEW OSB is meanwhile gearing up to ship out the first lot of completed transition pieces for installation by the end of the month.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for EEW OSB to reach this milestone in such a short period of time and we hope to continue in the future, building on the excellent work already achieved,” said yard managing director Ray Taviner.

Hornsea 1 is EEW OSB's third TP job following the 40 units produced for Orsted's 660MW Walney 3 project and a 16-strong batch for the Danes' 258MW Burbo 2, both in the Irish Sea.

