RES Scots appeal blown away

Government officials uphold rejection of 14-turbine Annabaglish wind farm

RES Scots appeal blown away image 27/02/2018

RES has been refused permission for the 14-turbine Annabaglish wind farm in the south-west of Scotland.

Scottish government officials this week dismissed an appeal filed by the developer, which had been seeking to overturn rejection by Dumfries and Galloway Council in summer 2017.

The project was based on turbines of up to 110 metres and the application was originally submitted in 2013.

Annabaglish was planned for a site near Glenluce.

Image: Freeimages, Christian Wagner

