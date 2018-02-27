RES Scots appeal blown away

RES has been refused permission for the 14-turbine Annabaglish wind farm in the south-west of Scotland.

Scottish government officials this week dismissed an appeal filed by the developer, which had been seeking to overturn rejection by Dumfries and Galloway Council in summer 2017.

17 Jan 2018 The project was based on turbines of up to 110 metres and the application was originally submitted in 2013.

Annabaglish was planned for a site near Glenluce.

