STX to hand over Arkona platform

STX France will hold an official handover ceremony tomorrow at its Saint-Nazaire yard for the offshore substation for Eon and Statoil's 385MW Arkona wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Representatives from the wind farm developers, STX France and grid providers 50Hertz and RTE will speak at several roundtables covering offshore wind in the morning, followed by a visit to the topside and jacket foundation in the afternoon.

Installation of the topside and the jacket, which will go in together, will wrap up in April.

Schneider Electric and ABB provided the electrical high-voltage equipment for the substation that will transform the 33kV current to 220kV.

Arkona will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW turbines scheduled for commissioning next year.

The offshore platform will be used simultaneously by Arkona and TSO 50Hertz, linking to the latter’s onshore substation in Lubmin via the 93-kmOstwind 1 cable system.

Image: Bernard Biger/STX France