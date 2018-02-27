K2 in demand across Asia-Pacific

K2 Management has booked 10 contracts in the last month for renewables work in the Asia-Pacific region.

The consultancy has been appointed owner's engineer by The Blue Circle and Armstrong Asset Management for phase two of the Dam Nai wind project in Vietnam.

Related Stories K2 plans hiring spree

15 Jan 2018

K2 swoops for Prevailing

12 Oct 2017 Armstrong Asset Management has also contracted K2 to undertake wind analysis for the third and fourth stages of the project, planned for 2019.

An unnamed Japanese utility has hired K2 to provide market research support for offshore wind projects in south-east Asia.

K2 has also signed a frame agreement with an unspecified Thai developer focusing on solar and onshore wind projects in Taiwan and Japan, and also started to deliver development support for a proposed nearshore wind farm, the name and location of which have not been revealed.

A similar contract was signed in South Korea with an unnamed local developer to undertake an energy yield and site climatic condition assessment for an onshore wind farm.

Finally, the company has secured a solar technical due diligence mandate for a 100MW project in Pakistan.

K2 business development director Patrick Architta said: “K2 Management is growing in Asia Pacific and our fruitful order book is a prime example of that.”

Image: Pixabay