New head for UK climate body

Chris Stark has been appointed the new chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) in the UK, effective from 16 April.

Stark (pictured) is currently director of energy and climate change for the Scottish government.

Related Stories CCC: ‘RE helps reduce bills’

16 Mar 2017

CCC calls for onshore auctions

13 Oct 2016 He will replace acting chief executive Adrian Gault, who has filled the position since Matthew Bell stepped down last year.

Stark will provide strategic direction to the committee’s 30-strong secretariat and oversee the work of delivering expert advice to the UK government and the devolved administrations on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for climate change.

CCC chairman Lord Deben said: “I am delighted that we have found a candidate as able as Chris and warmly welcome him to his new role.”

Stark said: “I’m excited to work with the committee to extend its influence in the coming period, as some of the critical climate policy concerns are tackled in the UK.”

Image: CCC