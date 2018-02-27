Noirmoutier clears French hurdle
Environmental Agency gives positive assessment to 496MW offshore project
The French Environmental Agency has given a positive assessment to the LEM consortium's 496MW Noirmoutier offshore wind farm off the Atlantic coast of France.
The agency evaluated the developers' impact study, describing it in a statement as complex but of high quality.
It added that numerous follow-up measures were being provided by the consortium that would measure the project's eventual residual impact.
A public inquiry will start on 4 April and continue for several weeks, while the second part of a geotechnical survey campaign is scheduled to be carried out this summer.
The consortium, which comprises Engie, EDP Renewables and Caisse des Depots, are hoping to complete permitting by the end of 2018 or early next year.
Noirmoutier will comprise Siemens 8MW turbines, with construction currently scheduled to kick off in 2019 and wrap up in 2021.
