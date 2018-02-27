Something fishy at Meerwind

The operator of the 288MW Meerwind Sud/Ost offshore project in the German North Sea WindMW Service is to explore the co-use of wind farm sites and aquaculture, such as fish farming.

WindMW has teamed up with the Thunen Institute of Sea Fisheries and the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research on the project.

The partners will carry out a feasibility study to assess aquaculture within the wind farm. The work will include examining a suitable method for so-called passive fishing, they said.

The project aims to find solutions to conflicts in the southern part of the North Sea between fishermen and offshore wind, as well as enhance the sustainable use of natural resources.

Meerwind has been fully operational since February 2015.

Image: Meerwind (WindMW)