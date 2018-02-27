Articles Filter

Capital Stage named Encavis

Rebranding follows takeover of Chorus Clean Energy last year

Capital Stage named Encavis image 27/02/2018

German solar and wind farm operator Capital Stage has changed its name to Encavis.

Capital Stage completed the takeover Chorus Clean Energy last year and the two companies will now combine under the new moniker, which Encavis said stands for “energy, capital and vision”.

Encavis said it will look for more renewable energy acquisitions inside and outside of Europe, as well as look to offer private power purchase agreements.

Encavis chief executive Dierk Paskert said: “Encavis stands for our company’s future. It symbolises the three pillars that constitute our company and are at the basis of our entrepreneurial activities.”

The combined company currently operates more than 1.5GW of wind and solar power generation capacity in Europe, with 170 solar parks and 65 wind farms in Germany alone.

Image: Encavis

