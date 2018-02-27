Vestas offers global blade vision

Vestas is providing online access to blade inspection analysis and data to all its customers around the world following the expansion of a partnership with energy asset inspection company InspecTools.

The two companies have worked together since 2016 in North America and will now extend the partnership globally.

Vestas and InspecTools have also agreed to further develop WindAMS' artificial intelligence to automate inspection data analysis.

Vestas group senior vice president and head of service Christian Venderby said: “By extending our partnership with InspecTools, Vestas will provide customers with even better and faster blade condition insights, which enable customers globally to better manage their fleets by investing more effectively in maintenance to lower costs and increase production and revenues.”

InspecTools chief executive Paul Bingaman said: “We welcome this opportunity to take our existing relationship with Vestas to the next level with the signing of this global partnership.

"Deploying WindAMS will enable Vestas to standardise the collection, review, analysis and reporting of turbine blade condition data collected anywhere, by any method.”

Image: Vestas