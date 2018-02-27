Granada delivers 1000th crane

UK outfit Granada Material Handling has supplied its 1000th davit crane to the offshore wind farm market.

The Manchester company reached the milestone as part of its contract to supply 174 units to Orsted's 1218MW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

Granada Material Handling director Mark Sidwell said: “We are extremely pleased to have reached this prestigious milestone in our delivery programme; this is testament to our tried, tested and proven product and also our strong UK supply chain.

“With the recently announced contract wins for Granada at East Anglia 1 and Hornsea offshore wind farms we expect a busy year ahead.”

Image: Granada Material Handling