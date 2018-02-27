California talks offshore online

Articles Filter

The California Energy Commission is to host a webinar on 12 March to discuss the potential for offshore renewable energy in the US state. 

The webinar will include presentations on data gathering and the status of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management-California Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force.

It will also include an update on the Department of Defense mission compatibility assessment.

More information can be found here.

Image: Deepwater Wind's Block Island is the first offshore wind farm in the US (Deepwater Wind)

