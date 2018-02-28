EDS signs off at Rampion

UK electrical engineer EDS has wrapped up cable termination and testing work at Eon’s 400MW Rampion wind farm off southern England.

The James Fisher and Sons-owned outfit tackled 116 “assets” and also undertook jointing activities for the project’s substation and two export cables.

Group managing director Ken Ritson said the job was completed “on target as per the programme”.

The wind farm is due online later this year. It features 116 MHI Vestas 3.45MW turbines and is owned by Eon, Green Investment Group and Enbridge.

Image: Eon