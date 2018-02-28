Hive buzzing for Spanish solar

Hive Energy has been granted planning approval for a 45.6MW solar farm in the Andalucia region of Spain.

The project at Espejo, near Cordoba, will be the first subsidy-free photovoltaic plant in Andalucia, the company said.

Hive said the successful planning decision was down to “lengthy and collaborative public consultations”.

Hive Energy’s Luis Martinez Hermida said: “Hive Energy’s advantageous position in the Spanish solar market results from the early opening of Spanish offices in 2015.

“Back in 2015 there were few developers developing solar in Spain and there was little interest from funds.”

Image: Pixabay