Seagreen unveils 1.5GW ambition

Partners SSE and Fluor have increased the top power potential at the planned Seagreen offshore wind farm off Scotland to 1.5GW, up from the previous rating of 1050MW.

The developers are planning between 70 and 75 turbines each in the 750MW Alpha and 750MW Bravo sites that make up the project in the Firth of Forth.

A range of foundation options and larger turbine sizes are on the table as part of a new request with Marine Scotland to vary the original consent for the project. A formal application is expected to be filed this spring.

Public exhibitions are being held before submission of the variation, which is being pursued to allow for more advanced technology to be deployed at the project.

Image: SSE