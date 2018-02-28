Dutch double on offshore transport
BigLift adds two MC-class ships to its fleet for renewables work
Dutch shipping outfit BigLift has added two MC-class heavy transport vessels to its fleet for work in the renewables and LNG markets.
BigLift Baffin and BigLift Barentsz, which were previously managed by RollDock, have a deck size of 125 metres by 42 metres.
The company will target a variety of work, including the transport of jackets and new generation monopile foundations.
The Baffin vessel (pictured) arrived in Singapore this week to deliver a crane boom and luffing frame from the Huisman wharf in Xiamen, China, for HeeremaMarine Contractor’s Sleipnir vessel.
Barentsz’ first voyage will start next month with a shipment of container cranes for a Japanese client.
Image: BigLift