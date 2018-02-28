Dutch double on offshore transport

Dutch shipping outfit BigLift has added two MC-class heavy transport vessels to its fleet for work in the renewables and LNG markets.

BigLift Baffin and BigLift Barentsz, which were previously managed by RollDock, have a deck size of 125 metres by 42 metres.

The company will target a variety of work, including the transport of jackets and new generation monopile foundations.

The Baffin vessel (pictured) arrived in Singapore this week to deliver a crane boom and luffing frame from the Huisman wharf in Xiamen, China, for HeeremaMarine Contractor’s Sleipnir vessel.

Barentsz’ first voyage will start next month with a shipment of container cranes for a Japanese client.

Image: BigLift