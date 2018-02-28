Breeze blows into Eneco

Dutch energy outfit Eneco is implementing Greenbyte’s data management system Breeze into its wind farms.

The software solution will be used to monitor and optimise about 1GW of wind energy, Eneco said.

The decision to use Breeze came after “intensive market research and consultation”, the company added.

Eneco’s head of asset management and onshore wind Mathieu Meijer said: “We found Breeze to be the most suitable solution on the market and the one that best meets our current needs.

“The Greenbyte team is easy to work with and the system is continuously developed at a rapid rate.”

Image: Eneco