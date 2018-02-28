Articles Filter

Borkum 2.2 books blade test

Senvion commissions TUV Rheinland to survey production for 203MW project

Borkum 2.2 books blade test image 28/02/2018

Senvion has commissioned TUV Rheinland to carry out testing during the production of rotor blades for Trianel’s 203MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

TUV Rheinland will check the blades for the 32 Senvion 6.3MW turbines conform with the design documents.

Related Stories

It will also ensure production is in line with quality specifications and deadlines are met.  

Blade production is scheduled to take place in Portugal.

Offshore construction is slated to start in mid-2018, followed by turbine installation in spring 2019.

Image: Senvion

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.