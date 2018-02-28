Borkum 2.2 books blade test

Senvion has commissioned TUV Rheinland to carry out testing during the production of rotor blades for Trianel’s 203MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

TUV Rheinland will check the blades for the 32 Senvion 6.3MW turbines conform with the design documents.

14 Feb 2018 It will also ensure production is in line with quality specifications and deadlines are met.

Blade production is scheduled to take place in Portugal.

Offshore construction is slated to start in mid-2018, followed by turbine installation in spring 2019.

Image: Senvion