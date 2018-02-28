Avaada shines for Indian solar

Avaada Power is partnering with the government of Andhra Pradesh in India to develop solar farms totalling 500MW in the state.

The renewables developer said it will invest Rs3500 crores (€439m) in Andhra Pradesh to build the projects.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal said: “The company has set a target of achieving 5GW capacity in the next four years.

“With this, we aspire to play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing energy needs reiterating our commitment towards delivering clean and sustainable energy to all.”

Avaada Power announced plans last week to develop solar projects totalling 1.6GW in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: Pixabay