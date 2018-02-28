Articles Filter

Avaada shines for Indian solar

Partnership with Andhra Pradesh to develop 500MW of PV projects 

Avaada Power is partnering with the government of Andhra Pradesh in India to develop solar farms totalling 500MW in the state.

The renewables developer said it will invest Rs3500 crores (€439m) in Andhra Pradesh to build the projects. 

The investment is expected to create over 1200 jobs, Avaada said.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal said: “The company has set a target of achieving 5GW capacity in the next four years. 

“With this, we aspire to play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing energy needs reiterating our commitment towards delivering clean and sustainable energy to all.”

Avaada Power announced plans last week to develop solar projects totalling 1.6GW in Uttar Pradesh.

