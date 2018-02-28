SPR unveils top changes

Lindsay McQuade has been named chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables, replacing Keith Anderson who becomes CEO of ScottishPower.

McQuade, who was previously director of policy and innovation, will oversee an operational portfolio of more than 40 wind farms with capacity of over 2GW.

03 Oct 2013 She said: “We have an experienced team of professionals managing one of the largest portfolios of green power in the country.

“Looking ahead, we face the challenges of renewing and extending the life of existing projects, at the same time as finding ways to deliver new megawatts of green electricity.”

Anderson previously held the dual roles of SPR CEO and chief corporate officer of ScottishPower.

Image: ScottishPower Renewables