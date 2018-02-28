Articles Filter

French high-five for Boralex

Funding secured for wind farms totalling 112MW in European country

French high-five for Boralex image 28/02/2018

Boralex has secured €136m in financing for five wind farms in France totalling 112MW.

Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Auxifip, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France and BPI France Financement will provide the money on a 80:20 debt/equity ratio.

Related Stories

The projects are the 33MW Inter Deux Bos, 26MW Côteaux du Blaiseron, 23MW Sources de l’Ancre, 20MW Hauts de Comble and 10MW Le Pelon wind farms. 

Construction of the projects is either underway or will start in the coming months, with commissioning scheduled from the end of 2018 through to 2019. 

The finance consists of a 15-year €108.8m fixed-rate tranche and a 15-year €27.2m variable-rate tranche. 

Short-term funding of €20.4m has also been provided to meet temporary requirements related to French value-added tax.  

Image: Boralex

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.