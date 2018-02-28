SSE, Innogy advance retail plan

SSE and Innogy have formally notified the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of plans to combine the two companies' retail businesses.

CMA has also started a so-called 'phase one' investigation into the proposal.

“This is standard process and has a statutory deadline of 40 working days,” SSE and Innogy said.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Having submitted the merger notice to the CMA, SSE and Innogy will continue to work constructively with the CMA and other interested parties.

“We remain confident that the creation of a new, combined, standalone retail business will best serve the needs of customers, employees and shareholders in the long term.”

SSE and Innogy announced the intention to merge retail businesses in November last year.

Image: SSE