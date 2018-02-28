Big guns set for IPF powwow

Offshore wind industry leaders are to descend on the US in April for the fifth International Partnering Forum conference in Princeton, New Jersey.

The event is taking place from 3 to 6 April with delegations from Denmark, the UK, Norway, France, Germany and Belgium set to attend.

Presentations will be given by a range of speakers including representatives from Orsted, Statoil, Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas and Seaway Heavy Lifting.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy have also been invited to attend. The state has a 3.5GW goal for the sector by 2030.

“These offshore wind industry leaders are travelling to New Jersey because of the tremendous business opportunities they see off the US Atlantic coast,” said organisers.

Official media partner reNEWS will be publishing show dailies from the event.

Image: IPF