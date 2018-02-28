James Fisher takes flight path
Partnership with NHV to integrate helicopters into offshore services
James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) is to partner with helicopter services provider NHV in the offshore wind sector.
The companies plan to integrate aviation services into construction support contracts and operation and maintenance activities, including working with crew-transfer and service-operation vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles.
JFMS director of strategy and business development Martin Dronfield said: “We see the integration of aviation services with crew-transfer vessels and service-operation vessels as a significant key to unlocking wind farm development further offshore.
“NHV is an ideal partner and service provider that is already established in offshore aviation services, with a presence in all of the North Sea’s oil and gas operating regions, and has a fantastic track record of excellence.”
NHV Group chief executive Eric Van Hal said: “The extensive knowledge of JFMS, combined with the broad experience from NHV, allows us to create a fruitful synergy between both of our industries.
“Together, we will be able to offer our clients an all-in service that meets or exceeds the highest international standards for safety and reliability.”
Image: JFMS/NHV