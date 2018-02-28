ABB mixes Caribbean cocktail

ABB is supplying a 24.5MW microgrid and storage system to Jamaica to help integrate more wind and solar energy into the Caribbean island's power system.

The ABB Ability system will provide power when renewable sources are interrupted due to cloud cover, reduced wind or other factors, the company said.

ABB Power Grids president Claudio Facchin said: “This innovative solution reinforces ABB’s position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

Jamaica Public Service Company president and chief executive Emanuel DaRosa said: “ABB’s innovative technology will enable us to leverage clean renewables into our energy mix while securing grid stability and ensuring reliable power supply to consumers.”

Image: Jamaica Public Service Company