Scotland unveils climate plan

The Scottish government has published its Climate Change Plan, setting out how it intends to achieve a 66% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2032.

Renewables are set to provide 50% of Scotland's energy needs by 2030, including heat and transport, said climate change secretary Roseanna Cunningham.

Related Stories Scots unveil £80m green push

20 Dec 2017

Scots unveil clean power plan

11 Oct 2017 She added that the country is already on track to reduce overall GHG emissions by 42% by 2020.

In 2032, emissions from transport will be 37% lower and 33% down in buildings, Cunningham said.

“This new Climate Change Plan is designed to build on the successes we have achieved so far, by paving the way for further positive, transformational change in a wide range of areas,” she added.

Wooded areas of Scotland are set to increase to 21% by 2032, up from 18% currently, while 70% of all waste will be recycled by 2025.

“We have carefully considered the helpful and constructive feedback we received from stakeholders and the UK Committee on Climate Change to ensure that our final plan, which is designed to reduce emissions by 66% by 2032, is both ambitious and realistic,” Cunningham said.

Image: sxc