Riffgrund 2 jackets set sail

Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore has shipped the first jacket foundations for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

The three structures were loaded onto a barge and set sail on 23 February for Cuxhaven on a journey that should take about six days.

20 Feb 2018 ST3 was awarded a contract to fabricate 20 foundations for the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, including outfitting with electrical equipment.

Modulift has supplied two large spreader beams for the rig that is lifting the jackets at the Polish yard in Szczecin.

When the jackets arrive in Cuxhaven they will be assembled with the Harland and Wolff-fabricated buckets.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 is located 38km off the German island of Borkum and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2019.

It will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW wind turbines installed on 36 monopiles and the 20 suction bucket jacket foundations.

Image: ST3 Offshore