Germany cuts wind FiT 2.4%

Germany will cut feed-in tariffs for eligible onshore wind projects by 2.4% from July 2018, according to grid regulator BNetzA.

The agency has lowered the tariff after the more than 5.3GW of onshore wind installed in the 12 months to January 2018 overshot by more than 100% the government's target of 2.5GW a year.

08 May 2017 Germany is allocating future onshore wind capacity via auctions, with 700MW awarded in February to be followed by further sales of the same capacity on 1 May, 1 August and 1 October.

However, projects registered with BNetzA remain eligible to tap the old feed-in system until the end of the year.

Image: Pixabay