France onshore auction accolades

A total of 22 projects with a combined capacity of 500MW have been successful in the first onshore wind tender in France.

The Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition said the weighted average price of the winning bids was €65.40 per megawatt-hour.

Successful bidders include Nordex, WPD, and Energie Vendee.

Eight onshore wind farms with an overall capacity of roughly 227MW will be located in the northern region of Hauts-de-France.

“The results are unambiguous – they show that onshore wind and generally speaking renewables are mature and competitive," said Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.

He added that France was just at the beginning of the transition towards a more sustainable society.

The French renewable energies union SER said results highlight the ever-increasing competitiveness and low cost of wind energy.

Onshore wind is required to cover 16% of the country's electricity production by 2030, it added.

Projects with a total capacity of 900MW had been filed for the tender according to market sources.

France is planning to launch one tender every six months over the coming three years. The deadline to apply for the country’s second auction is June 1st.

Image: Pexels