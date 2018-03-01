Finns rock Norwegian wind

The Norwegian arm of Finnish outfit Peikko Group is to deliver rock foundations for the turbines at the 93.6MW Hitra 2 wind farm in the Trondelag region of central Norway.

Peikko will supply fatbar rock anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates and foundation reinforcement.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place between April and August this year, with the wind farm expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

Hitra 2 is part of the 1GW Fosen wind complex, which comprises six projects, and is being developed by a joint venture of TronderEnergi, Statkraft and Nordic Wind Power.

It will consist of 26 Vestas V117-3.6MW turbines, with PEAB the main contractor on the project.

Peikko has already supplied rock foundations to Fosen's Roan and Storheia developments.

Image: Peikko Group