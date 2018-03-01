Prevailing wind benefits sPower

US Independent power producer sPower is to sell electricity from its 220MW Prevailing wind farm in South Dakota to an unnamed utility under a 30-year agreement.

Construction of the project, which will be located in Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties, is scheduled to start later this year, sPower said.

Prevailing is expected to generate over $56m in tax revenue over the life of the project.

sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “We are excited to be involved in this great project that will provide so many benefits to the state of South Dakota.”

Image: sPower