Malaysia dips toe in UK onshore

Malaysian power utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has made its first investment in the UK onshore wind sector with the acquisition of an 80% stake in Bluemerang Capital and Temporis Capital-managed GVO Wind.

The combined portfolio of the two companies comprises 53 operational medium wind turbines with a total capacity of 26.1MW across the UK.

TNB’s international renewables portfolio stands at around 280MW, it said.

The company has meanwhile appointed Longspur Capital to assist with management of the acquired wind portfolio and also source new renewable investment opportunities in the UK.

“We are delighted in this strategic partnership with TNB to support their human capital development and to assist further in their efforts to grow and consolidate the generation and power infrastructure in the UK and Europe,” said Longspur Capital co-managers Catalin Breaban and Harry Bond.

Image: Medium wind turbine (EWT)