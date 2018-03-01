GE launches 12MW giant

GE Renewable Energy has unveiled a 12MW offshore wind turbine named the Haliade-X that it claims will produce 45% more power than any machine currently on the market.

Full details of the turbine and its spec were first revealed by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in January.

The direct drive machine will feature a 220-metre rotor with LM Wind Power-made blades of 107 metres. It will offer a gross capacity factor of 63%.

The company has committed to spending more than $400m to develop and deploy the Haliade-X and said it will rely on "unprecedented collaboration" within GE, in particular its onshore wind business.

GE is planning a demonstration nacelle in 2019 and hopes to ship the first units in 2021.

It has already offered the machine to several European offshore wind farms that are due online after 2020, which was also revealed in January by reNEWS.

“The Haliade-X 12 MW will help our customers in an increasingly competitive offshore environment and through its size and digital functionality provide important value across manufacturing, installation and operation," said GE offshore wind chief executive John Lavelle.

Image: GE