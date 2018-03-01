Visa buys into green dream

Digital payment platform Visa is to power all its global operations from 100% renewable energy by the end of next year.

Renewables cover about 35% of the company's electricity needs currently from a mix of solar, wind and hydro, the company said.

Related Stories “Working with local utilities and competitive electricity market providers, Visa will pursue renewable electricity options available in each market that best fit its approach to renewable electricity,” Visa said.

Visa is also joining the RE100 campaign, which is an initiative developed by The Climate Group and CDP to boost renewable energy development.

Visa chief executive Al Kelly said: “We are proud to play a role in driving the adoption of renewable energy.

“For Visa, this announcement is an example of our longstanding commitment to operate as a responsible, ethical and sustainable company, while fostering economic growth.”

The company is also joining the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center and becoming a signatory to the Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles, which is led by World Wildlife Fund.

Image: Pixabay