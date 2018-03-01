EA1 books O&M base build

Articles Filter

ScottishPower Renewables has appointed NRS Group to design and construct an O&M hub for its 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm in the Suffolk port of Lowestoft in eastern England.

The new base will be located on land adjacent to the port's Hamilton dock and will be used to support offshore construction at the project, as well as day-to-day activities during the wind farm's 30-year lifespan, the developer said.

Once completed the facilities will include new offices and warehouse space.

Port owner ABP has already begun constructing new pontoons and dockside infrastructure that will allow crew transfer vessels to work out of the new hub.

”SPR has made a clear commitment to both Lowestoft and Suffolk with the EA1 development, providing a clear pipeline of future projects that will secure the future of Lowestoft in the renewable energy sector for many decades ahead,” ABP director Andrew Harston said.

Image: SPR

