Microsoft soaks in Singapore sun

Microsoft Corp is teaming up with Sunseap Group to source power from 60MW of rooftop solar for the former company's data centres.

The 20-year agreement is Microsoft's first renewables deal in Asia and will see the company buy all the electricity generated by the rooftop arrays.

Microsoft Singapore managing director Kevin Wo said: "Our cloud services are helping to power Singapore's digital transformation, and today's agreement will ensure that transformation is increasingly powered by clean energy."

The company said it is on track to exceed a goal to power 50% of global data centres with renewables by the end of the year.

Sunseap president and co-founder Lawrence Wu said: “We see exciting potential in our partnership with Microsoft to raise awareness within the tech industry of the importance of adopting renewable energy solutions.

“Their investment in Singapore solar indicates a growing momentum for clean energy in the country and will further the positive ripple effect for organisations in Singapore to incorporate sustainability practices in their businesses.”

Image: Pixabay