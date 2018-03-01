Van Oord musters US ROV crew

US outfit Oceaneering International is to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and trenching support services to Van Oord Offshore Wind.

Under the terms of the deal, a work class ROV will be deployed on Van Oord's Nexus (pictured) cable-lay vessel for three years.

Oceaneering will also supply six ROV systems, including three observational and three work class, on Van Oord operated vessels when requested during the first 12 months of the three-year contract.

Oceaneering president and chief executive Roderick Larson said: “We are pleased and honoured by this award, which marks our largest offshore renewable ROV services contract so far.

“We look forward to supporting Van Oord under this agreement and in connection with future projects.”

