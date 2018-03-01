Blyth blade test for LM beast
ORE Catapult to put 88.4-metre structure through its paces
A giant wind turbine blade made by LM Wind Power has arrived at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult test site in Blyth, north-east England.
The 88.4-metre blade will be put through its paces over the coming months at the 100-metre test facility.
LM Wind has developed the structure as part of XL-Blade, an EU Demowind-funded initiative.
The project aims to reduce the cost of offshore wind by designing, validating and deploying the world’s largest offshore wind turbine blade, ORE Catapult said.
Image: ORE Catapult