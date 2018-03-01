Florida flicks 298MW solar switch

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company has completed construction of four solar plants totalling 298MW in the US state.

They are the Barefoot Bay facility in Brevard County, the Blue Cypress plant in Indian River County, the Hammock solar center in Hendry County and the Loggerhead project in St Lucie County.

Each project has an individual capacity of 74.5MW, and add to four facilities with the same capacity that came online in January.

FPL said it now operates solar installations totalling 930MW in Florida.

FPL president and chief executive Eric Silagy said: “The completion of these newest plants demonstrates that it is possible to be both clean and affordable, bringing numerous economic and environmental benefits to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Image: Florida Power & Light