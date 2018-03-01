Swedes forge China links

Swedish company Trelleborg has appointed Shanghai YueHeng New Energy Technology as its agent in China to support the latter's expansion in the offshore wind market in Asia.

The companies will work together to develop awareness of Trelleborg’s power cable management and protection products for the renewables sector in the region.

Trelleborg offshore operations business manager for developing markets Andy Smith said: “Shanghai YueHeng New Energy Technology exclusively focuses on China's wind power market and already has experience of working with a number of Trelleborg operations, assisting them with the provision of our advanced renewables solutions to customers in the country.

“Partnering with Shanghai YueHeng New Energy Technology enables us to enhance our global reach with a local presence. We are excited to further develop and strengthen our relationship with new and existing customers in China.”

Image: Trelleborg