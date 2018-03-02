Vattenfall plans €100m PV drive

Vattenfall is to invest €100m in large-scale solar developments over the next two years.

The Swedish energy company will also provide small-scale photovoltaic projects for its customers as part of the solar expansion plans.

Related Stories Vattenfall soaks in Dutch sun

16 Feb 2018

Vattenfall signals EU PV push

07 Dec 2017 It will look to develop projects at sites with existing infrastructure in order to reduce costs.

The investments will support Vattenfall's plan to become a fossil-free generator.

It already operates the 5MW Parc Cynog facility in Wales and has taken an investment decision to build three more plants in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 10.5MW.

They are the Velsen, Hemweg and Eemshaven facilities.

More investments are planned in the Netherlands, including the 40MW Haringvliet project, which will be linked with the six-turbine Haringvliet wind farm.

Preparations for the construction of the Haringvliet hybrid are currently underway, Vattenfall said.

The company has also applied for permits for other PV plants that will be combined with wind farms.

It will also target projects in Germany for the country's next auction round.

Vattenfall president and chief executive Magnus Hall said: “Solar power is an important supplement to wind power as a renewable source of energy.

“We are now increasing the investment budget for solar power to satisfy our customers’ increased interest and demand.”

Image: Vattenfall