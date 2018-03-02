TP triumph at Hornsea 1

Orsted has installed the first transition piece at its 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the Yorkshire coast in England.

The first TP is one of six loaded out from Bladt Industries' Aalborg yard last week and was installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation.

20 Sep 2017 A2Sea vessel Sea Installer will this month join the project and take the lead on transition piece installation.

Bladt is to provide 68 units for the project, while a further 86 will come from Teesside yard EEW OSB.

Steelwind Nordenham is providing the steel tubes for the final 20 which are then completed by UK outfit Wilton Engineering.

OSB was due to dispatch its first units late last month but the load out was delayed due to bad weather in the UK.

Image: Bladt