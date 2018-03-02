CfD joy for French bio

Biotricity Maubourguet has secured a 20-year contract for difference in France for a 49.7MW combined heat and power plant.

The facility at Maubourguet in the south west of the country will supply 15.98MW of electricity, with remaining output for heat.

26 Apr 2013 It will be fuelled by straw and other agricultural crop residues supplied by agricultural cooperatives Euralis and Vivadour.

The plant will process about 150,000 tonnes of biomass a year.

Biotricity France's Tony Kinsella said: “The project has all the necessary planning and operational permits and fuel supply agreements in place.

“It will now enter its financial close phase and construction is scheduled to start early in 2019 on this €100m facility.”

Biotricity Maubourguet is a subsidiary of Irish outfit Biotricity.

Image: sxc