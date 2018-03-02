Siemens Gamesa 8MW hits China

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended its licensing agreement with Shanghai Electric to cover 8MW direct drive turbines for the Chinese offshore market.

Under the terms of the deal, Shanghai Electric will manufacture, sell and install 8MW machines in China.

Shanghai Electric and Siemens Gamesa have worked together since 2013 and already have licensing agreements in place for 4MW, 6MW and 7MW turbines in the Asian country.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive Markus Tacke said: “The history of Shanghai Electric and Siemens Gamesa working together is long and successful.

“We appreciate Shanghai Electric placing their trust in us, and I believe our partnership will continue to be strong, professionally and personally.”

Image: Markus Tacke announcing the new licensing agreement (Siemens Gamesa)