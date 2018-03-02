Austrians kick off Durnkrut 2 build

Developers Windkraft Simonsfeld and WEB Windenergie have broken ground on the 26.6MW extension to the Durnkrut wind farm in Lower Austria.

The Windkraft Simonsfeld part of the project will feature four 3.2MW Senvion 3.2M122 NES turbines.

31 Aug 2017 WEB has chosen Vestas to install four 3.45MW V126 machines with hub heights of 117 and 149 metres.

Groundwork has started at the construction site, with tower and turbine installation to follow until the summer.

Commissioning of the extension is slated for the autumn.

The developers expect the eight turbines to generate some 71.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Image: Astrid Knie