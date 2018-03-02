Florida unveils next solar wave

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company has unveiled plans for four more solar plants in the US state with a combined capacity of 298MW.

They are the Interstate facility in St Lucie County, the Miami-Dade plant in Miami-Dade County, the Pioneer Trail solar center in Volusia County and the Sunshine Gateway project in Columbia County.

Construction will start later this year, with each project generating about 200 jobs a peak times.

FPL brought four solar projects online yesterday, raising its total installed photovoltaic capacity in the state to 930MW.

FPL president and chief executive Eric Silagy said: “These plants are another step forward in our ongoing strategy of making smart investments to better serve our customers now and in the future.”

Image: Pixabay