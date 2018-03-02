Articles Filter

Florida unveils next solar wave

FPL to build four more plants in US state with total capacity of 298MW

Florida unveils next solar wave image 02/03/2018

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company has unveiled plans for four more solar plants in the US state with a combined capacity of 298MW.

They are the Interstate facility in St Lucie County, the Miami-Dade plant in Miami-Dade County, the Pioneer Trail solar center in Volusia County and the Sunshine Gateway project in Columbia County.

Related Stories

All four plants, which will have individual capacities of 74.5MW, are scheduled to be up and running by mid-2019, FPL said.

Construction will start later this year, with each project generating about 200 jobs a peak times. 

FPL brought four solar projects online yesterday, raising its total installed photovoltaic capacity in the state to 930MW.

FPL president and chief executive Eric Silagy said: “These plants are another step forward in our ongoing strategy of making smart investments to better serve our customers now and in the future.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.