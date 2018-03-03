Germany shelves offshore boost

Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, has ditched a proposal that would boost the country’s 2030 goal for offshore wind.

The surprise move was made on Friday. The proposal can be put back on the agenda if a federal state puts forward a fresh motion.

Related Stories Germany powers 8.5TWh offshore

20 Jul 2017

Dong confirms Norddeich builder

15 May 2017 Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hamburg und Lower Saxony had proposed increasing national goals for offshore wind from 15GW to “at least 20GW” and to introduce a new 30GW goal for 2035.

Unspecified Increases in offshore wind were also included in the country's coalition deal between the CDU/CSU and Social Democrats.

Image: the Riffgat offshore wind farm (EWE)