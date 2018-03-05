Semco team targets US growth

Semco Maritime is teaming up with global infrastructure company Moffatt & Nichol to provide engineering services to the offshore wind industry in the US.

The partners will jointly offer concept studies and owner’s engineering services, as well as collaborate on engineering, procurement and construction for offshore HV substation projects.

Semco Maritime technology director Tommy Flindt said: “We believe that US offshore wind will enter a growth trajectory similar to what has been seen in Europe and we also believe that a combination of nearly two decades of offshore wind experience coupled with knowledge of US practices, codes and regulations and engineering experience will be a win-win for our customers.”

Moffatt & Nichol offshore wind project manager Sean Jessup said: “Combining our previous experience designing the Cape Wind substation and subsequent projects for the US federal government with Semco Maritime’s extensive experience in Europe, this team is well positioned to make a difference together as offshore wind develops in the US.”

Image: Semco Maritime