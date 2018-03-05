Riffgrund 2 crosses start line

Jan De Nul’s jack-up Vole au Vent is set to install the first monopiles and transition pieces at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The first set of monopiles and transition pieces was loaded out at the port of Eemshaven last weekend.

Related Stories Riffgrund 2 jackets line up

02 Mar 2018

Vole au vent ready for Riffgrund 2

16 Feb 2018 Vole au Vent will install 36 monopile foundations at the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, which will also feature 20 suction bucket foundations.

Wagenborg is transporting the Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopiles and transition pieces to the project’s base port, Eemshaven.

The contractor will make 12 journeys to Eemshaven to deliver the monopiles and transition pieces, as well as 36 anode cages.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines.

The wind farm is located some 40km northwest of the island of Borkum and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Wagenborg