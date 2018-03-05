Articles Filter

Riffgrund 2 crosses start line

Jan De Nul loads out the first foundations and TPs for installation 

Riffgrund 2 crosses start line image 05/03/2018

Jan De Nul’s jack-up Vole au Vent is set to install the first monopiles and transition pieces at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The first set of monopiles and transition pieces was loaded out at the port of Eemshaven last weekend.

Related Stories

Vole au Vent will install 36 monopile foundations at the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, which will also feature 20 suction bucket foundations.

Wagenborg is transporting the Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopiles and transition pieces to the project’s base port, Eemshaven.

The contractor will make 12 journeys to Eemshaven to deliver the monopiles and transition pieces, as well as 36 anode cages.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines.

The wind farm is located some 40km northwest of the island of Borkum and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Wagenborg

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.