TenneT unveils new chief

TenneT has appointed Manon van Beek as its new chief executive, effective from 1 September, replacing Mel Kroon, who is leaving the transmission system operator (TSO).

Van Beek (pictured) is currently country managing director of Accenture Netherlands and will also chair the executive board at the TSO.

10 Sep 2014 She said: “I consider it a privilege to lead TenneT in a decade in which I believe the acceleration towards a sustainable energy system will be developed and implemented.

“The transition to a sustainable society requires innovation and stakeholder dialogue and I will be happy to make my contribution to this societal challenge at a crucial juncture in the energy transition.”

TenneT supervisory board chair Pieter Verboom said: “Manon van Beek brings to us a solid knowledge of the utilities industry.

“She also has ample experience in digital techniques and innovation, both of which are strategically important to TenneT.”

